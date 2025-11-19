Hilltops Council has issued a reminder to residents about the importance of responsible waste disposal, following recent community concern over illegal dumping.

In a statement, Hilltops Council said they appreciate the community’s ongoing efforts to keep local towns and villages clean, and thanked residents who continue to dispose of their waste correctly.

“We are aware of recent social media discussions regarding illegal dumping and understand the frustration this behaviour causes for the wider community,” Council said.

“Illegal dumping not only creates environmental and health hazards but also places an unnecessary financial burden on ratepayers, who ultimately fund the clean-up and disposal costs.”

Council is reminding residents that there are several convenient and responsible waste management options available, including kerbside collection, recycling and green waste bins, and access to local waste facilities.

It also noted that recent changes to bin collection schedules were made to improve efficiency and environmental outcomes, without limiting disposal access.

Hilltops Council said they takes all reports of illegal dumping seriously, with Compliance Officers actively investigating each case.

“Where sufficient evidence is obtained, offenders may face enforcement action including fines or prosecution under relevant waste and environmental legislation,” Council said.

Under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) can impose significant penalties for illegal dumping offences.

Fines range from $160 for minor offences, while serious breaches—such as pollution of land—can attract penalties of up to $45,000.

Council said the average fine issued locally is around $1,000, reflecting the seriousness with which these offences are treated.

Council is encouraging residents to report any instances of illegal dumping directly or through the NSW EPA’s Report Illegal Dumping (RID) system to ensure prompt investigation.

“By working together and using the waste services available, we can all play a part in maintaining a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable community for everyone,” Hilltops Council said.