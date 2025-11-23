Judging is now complete for the 43rd National Writing Competition held by the Lambing Flat Young Fellowship of Australian Writers NSW.

Entries came from each state and territory in Australia.

Strong support in the School Section saw an increasing number of students and new schools participating.

Their entries reflected the positive changes made by the curriculum over the last five years.

Multiple judges commented on the correct and accurate use of grammar and punctuation with the appropriate use of various literary devices also featuring.

Those participating students and their schools have reason to be proud of this achievement.

It made the judges’ task both difficult and rewarding.

Adults who entered the short story section covered a wide variety of genres.

These entrants did not shy away from topical subjects.

Stories were sometimes challenging or confronting but, in equal measure, light-hearted and humorous.

One of the aims of the competition is to give both writers and poets a place to display their work.

This year our poets made the judges’ task difficult due to the high calibre of their work.

The Fellowship thanks our sponsors The Young Services Club, SWS Bank and Penrose Funerals for their support.

An Awards Presentation will be held at the 75th National Cherry Festival on the old railway station platform on Sunday, December 7th commencing at 10:30am.

All members of the community and visitors to town are invited and welcome to attend.