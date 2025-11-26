Goodstart Early Learning Young has been recognised on one of the organisation’s biggest stages, taking out the ‘Making a Difference’ award for NSW and the ACT, advancing to the top three nationally.

Centre director Amy Ryan said the honour was both humbling and affirming for a team that pours its heart into inclusion every single day.

“We were the award winners for the New South Wales part of Goodstart, and now we’ve made it to the top three in the nation out of more than 700 centres,” Amy said.

“To be recognised for doing what we do every day, without even thinking about it, was a huge honour.”

For Amy and her team, the award acknowledges the depth of support they provide to children and families across Young.

“The team here go above and beyond and give two hundred percent every day,” she said.

“They work with vulnerable children, children from low socio-economic backgrounds, children with disabilities or additional needs, or little ones who just need extra support, we obviously support families as well.”

She said the work extends far beyond the centre’s walls.

“Yes, we’re here to care for and educate children, that’s our job, but we go above and beyond for that,” Amy said.

“We assist families to access NDIS funding, specialist supports, community services here in Young, housing support, family support through the Community Hub, crisis accommodation, even getting referrals in place.

Once you’re here, you’re more than that, we’ll do everything we can to support you.”

Amy said the centre’s success was purely a team effort.

“There isn’t one standout person, the whole team is amazing,” she said.

“We’ve got educators who have been here since the centre opened 19 years ago and a great mix of fresh and experienced staff, it really works for us, it’s a very well-oiled machine.”

She credited Goodstart’s not-for-profit model for enabling deep, tailored support for families.

“As a big organisation, any money made goes straight back into the centres,” she said.

“That means we can offer more support through our inclusion team and other specialised support teams, on the ground, everything is tailored, every child and every family has different needs, and we tailor our support to them.”

From enrolment onwards, families are met with open conversations about what they need.

“It’s a two-way street,” Amy said.

“We need honesty so we can help and find the right assistance if families need it and some families don’t need extra support at all – that’s great too.”

Amy also acknowledged the many allied health and support services that work alongside the centre.

“We work very closely with them and we one hundred percent appreciate their support, we’ve thrown some challenges their way over the years and they’ve always assisted.”

With the centre now in the running for the national Goodstart award, Amy said the state win already feels like a triumph.

“We’re just so proud of our team,” she said.

“They make a difference in the lives of every child and every family who walks through our doors.”