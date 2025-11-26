Paint the Hilltops Purple returned for its second year on Friday, November 21, bringing a stronger wave of community support and a renewed focus on awareness and behaviour change across the region.

Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) manager Kerri Palmer said this year’s response had exceeded expectations, showing the depth of community commitment to addressing domestic and family violence.

“This is our second year running Paint the Hilltops Purple, and we feel like the community has really gotten on board even more so than last year, which is incredibly exciting for us,” she said.

Kerri said the awareness initiative was driven by a collective of local organisations working together toward the same purpose.

“Our group is made up of the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre, Medicare Mental Health, local Police, Alison Foreman as councillor, Rotary, the Hilltops Community Hub and Vinnies,” she said.

“It’s a group of organisations who all have an invested interest in domestic and family violence.”

She said the day aimed to send an important message to victim-survivors: that they are supported, and never alone.

“What we want to do is spread awareness across our entire community that not only is there support available for victim-survivors of domestic and family violence, but that we all stand with those who have been impacted,” she said.

“Anyone who has experienced domestic or family violence knows how isolating and lonely that time can be. To know that your community stands with you is a really powerful message.”

Kerri said this year’s campaign also placed a greater emphasis on educating the community about behaviour change and the various forms violence can take.

“This year we’ve really focused on behaviour change as well,” she said.

“The circles in the shop windows speak to the many different forms of violence. People often assume violence is only physical, but there are so many others — emotional, psychological, financial.”

She said the messages displayed throughout local businesses were already prompting meaningful conversations.

“Those questions in the circles are sparking conversations around different types of violence, and those conversations are incredibly important,” she said.

Kerri said the event also provided important pathways to support.

“The phone numbers printed on the coffee cups are vital,” she said.

“They’re there not only for anyone seeking support, but also for people who may be looking for behaviour change services.”

Over the past financial year, YCAC supported more than 140 people affected by domestic and family violence, while Hilltops Police responded to more than 270 related incidents.

For Kerri, these figures reinforce why events like Paint the Hilltops Purple remain essential to the region.

“Domestic and family violence is still a serious issue in our community,” she said.