Young’s busiest season is placing renewed pressure on the region’s already stretched temporary accommodation options, with the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) warning that the housing crisis is deepening as demand increases.

However, this critical period for our local economy is set to collide directly with a pervasive housing crisis.

This crisis threatens to undermine regional productivity and further erode community trust across New South Wales.

New data from the AMPLIFY Home Truths scorecard, Australia’s first index measuring both housing delivery and community confidence, paints a grim picture for NSW.

The state logged a headline score of just 47.4 per cent, placing it sixth nationally.

This low result is driven by a delivery rate of only 56.2 per cent of its five year housing target.

It also reflects a low public confidence level of 39.8 per cent.

The AMPLIFY index found deep community concerns about housing, with every jurisdiction scoring below 50 per cent in confidence.

This signals that the promise of an affordable and secure home is widely seen as broken.

The consequences of this statewide failure are felt acutely here in Young.

The local cherry industry relies heavily on seasonal casual labour, including many workers from out of town and overseas who require temporary accommodation during the intense harvest period.

Without a stable supply of accommodation for essential pickers and packers, the region risks a major shortfall in production.

The housing crisis is turning the seasonal need for a secure roof into a hurdle that could jeopardise the economic heart of the community’s busiest period.

Kerri Palmer of YCAC said the timing creates a perfect storm for vulnerable residents.

“It’s this time of year where there’s a real strain on temporary accommodation options for anybody,” she said.

“It’s not just backpackers and cherry pickers, but the events and tourist season overall that take up vacancies.”

Kerri said that while seasonal workers often camp or stay in groups, it is the broader influx of visitors that limits the hotel and motel rooms relied on for emergency placements.

“Our clients are supported through Link2Home who look at local hotel and motel options for them whilst they’re experiencing homelessness,” she said.

“That becomes problematic when visitors have filled those vacancies.”

Kerri stressed that the concern is not about opposing seasonal workers or tourists.

The workers and visitors are not only essential for the town’s growth and economic success at this time of year, but genuinely welcome.

However, she said it is important to recognise the added stress on what is already a prevalent issue locally.

The pressure comes as YCAC faces a sharp rise in demand.

“We’ve had a huge amount of presentations locally since July,” Kerri said.

“There’s been a huge increase even compared to this time last year.

The crisis is lasting so much longer than it ever used to because there’s no quick turnaround, no quick options.”

As the Christmas period approaches, YCAC is preparing to support families who are homeless, at risk, or residing in refuge accommodation.

Food drives, toy donations and Christmas hampers help families get through the season with some sense of normality.

“Our community has always been amazing at getting behind us,” she said.

“We’ve never had clients go without over this period because so many community members reach out.”

YCAC also accepts monetary donations, which can be crucial when no Link2Home placements are available.

Funds can be used to purchase emergency accommodation or help establish tenancies when housing becomes available.

The AMPLIFY report warns that the widening gap between government housing promises and actual delivery risks worsening the crisis and undermining public confidence.

For residents, growers and service providers in Young, securing housing—both for seasonal workers and for those in crisis—is now an immediate and urgent priority.

YCAC encourages anyone able to donate food, toys, essential items or financial support to contact the service and help local families through the toughest time of the year.