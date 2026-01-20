Residents are urged to stand for a Minute’s Silence at 7.01 pm this Thursday, to remember those who were killed in the Bondi terrorist attack.

In recognition of the National Day of Mourning, the electorate’s nine councils will fly their flags at half-mast, as well as all Commonwealth and New South Wales Government buildings.

Announced by the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, the theme for the National Day of Mourning is ‘Light will win, a gathering of unity and remembrance,’ serving as a message of resilience and unity.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, will visit Temora Shire Council, who have organised a quiet reflection space featuring candles and a Condolence Book for residents to share messages of sympathy and remembrance.

She will join Mayor Rick Firman, councillors and council staff inside the chamber at 4.00 pm to observe a Minute’s Silence in honour of the lives lost.

“On this National Day of Mourning, it’s important that we all take a moment to mourn the events of December 14 and unite with the belief that compassion and community will guide us through our grief,” Ms Cooke said.

“The unity we have experienced across the state of New South Wales reminds us that even in the face of unimaginable loss, we are never alone.

“Every candle lit, every flag at half-mast, and every word written in remembrance is a symbol of our shared humanity and care for one another.

“Together, we honour those who died by carrying their light forward with kindness, courage, and the determination to build a more peaceful future.”

In honouring those affected by the Bondi terrorist attack, including the families of those who lost their lives, those who were injured and first responders, the NSW Government has created an online condolence book for residents to sign: https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/premiers-department/about-us/bondi-beach-condolence-book.