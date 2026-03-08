Born in the quiet town of Young, the cherry capital of Australia, Leading Seaman Elodie Miles did not initially picture herself serving at sea or supporting major Defence operations.

In 2020, seeking a career with purpose and progression, she made the decision to join Navy.

“I had my first full‑time job at a bank, but there wasn’t much room to grow,” she said.

“I started researching careers, not just jobs, and found an advertisement for a personnel administration role. It happened to be in the Navy.

“My dad is an aviation engineering officer in Navy, so I asked him if he thought I could do it. He said yes, and he helped me train to meet the physical entry requirements.”

Before even graduating from category school, Leading Seaman Miles found herself deployed on COVID‑19 Assist duties alongside Army and Air Force personnel.

“Our whole class was sent to Melbourne,” she said. “During the deployment I spent three weeks working in the Australian Defence Force HQ. I learned so much before my career had even started.”

Her first posting was to the Navy’s aviation hub, HMAS Albatross, where she joined the main personnel office supporting command and Fleet Air Arm units. The fast‑paced environment allowed her to grow quickly in her trade.

“It was a big step, but a good one,” she said.

“There was always something happening, and it was very rewarding using my training to help others.

“My first petty officer set the example. She taught us how to look after our people and hold ourselves to high professional standards.”

In 2022, Leading Seaman Miles experienced a major career highlight: joining an Australian ship for Exercise RIMPAC.

“I loved the routine and the teamwork,” she said.

“My first port visit was in Hawaii and I made lifelong friends.

“Being part of the ship’s company for three months really helped me understand what Navy life is about.”

Outside of uniform, Leading Seaman Miles’ creativity flourishes. She paints, draws, crochets, designs ship shirts and recently completed a quilt for her best friend’s wedding.

She is now trying her hand at pottery, all with her cat Howard close by.

“He’s a good roommate,” she said.

Reflecting on what it means to serve as a woman in Navy, Leading Seaman Miles said the biggest reward has been proving to herself what she’s capable of.

“There were things I thought I couldn’t do because I wasn’t fit enough or because I was too timid,” she said,

“But the Navy pushes me to be my best every day. That’s something I never felt anywhere else.”

By Leading Seaman Nadav Harel