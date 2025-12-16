The Bureau of Health Information has released the results of its Emergency Department patient survey for the year between July 2024 and June 2025, with Young Hospital's Emergency Department for the most part remaining steady in patient satisfaction.

The Young Hospital ED dropped eight percentage points in the overall satisfaction and outcomes in the survey, sitting at 70 per cent with an 'overall, ED care was 'very good' rating.

There was a six per cent drop in the rating of ED health professionals, with 70 per cent of paitents surveyed saying the staff were 'very good'.

There was only a three per cent drop in patients 'always' treated with respect and dignity while in the ED, sitting at 90 per cent for the 24-25 period.

Between July and September 2025 there have been 1,995 attendances to the Young ED, that number down 20.3 per cent on the same quarter last year, while patients starting ED treatment on time rose by 10.4 percentage points on the 2024 quarter at 87 per cent.

The average time from arrival to leaving the ED has reduced by four minutes sitting at around one hour and 48 minutes.

There were 368 arrivals to the Young ED by ambulance with 92.7 per cent of patients transferred from paramedics to ED staff within 30 minutes.

Between July and September 2025 there has been a drop in the number of elective surgeries performed at the Young Health Service with 24.5 per cent less surgeries than this time last year, with only 83 elective surgeries performed.

However, 87.7 per cent of elective surgeries have been performed on time at the facility, up by 4.7 per cent on the same time last year.

The average waiting time for urgent elective surgery is unchanged at 22 days, the average wait time for semi-urgent elective surgery has dropped by 37 days to 36 days and the average wait time for non-urgent elective surger is 288 days, up 72 days.

At the end of the quarter there were 124 patients on the elective surgery waiting list, up 49.4 per cent on the same time last year.

There were six patients who waited longer than recommended for elective surger at the end of the quarter, a rise of six on the same time last year.