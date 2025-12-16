A post on Facebook seeking a rental property for a family looking to move to the area at the start of 2026 has showcased the frustration over the rental crisis in the local area.

The original post in the Young NSW Community Group was seeking private properties or landlords who would consider a family from overseas moving to the area with the poster saying 'they're desperate to find a home.'

In response locals jumped onto the post sharing experiences, both personal and from family and friends in their own attempts at securing a rental.

"My grand daughter and her partner have their second baby on the way and have applied for every house, only to get knocked back every time," one local wrote.

Another said they were currently without accommodation.

"Currently homeless, and tried for over 20 homes," the commentor said. "Also been knocked back three times in the last three months by Argyle as well."

Another argued that people coming from overseas shouldn't get priority over locals.

"Good luck with that. My daughter and grand daughter have been on the top of the priority list for 18 months and she can't get placed anywhere. But, if this poor family are from overseas they should get priority right? Short answer is no! Sorry, but we don't have room to accommodate others," they wrote.

Another explained they had been living out of the area and was on a waiting list.

"I tried, I was on the list but I'm in Sydney, I was emergency housed in a cockroach infested place with very nasty people," they wrote.

Others explained that the housing and rental crisis isn't only in the local area but across the Hilltops as a whole.

"Young and the other rural areas have been in a housing crisis for a while now, not entirely sure why people are trying to move here. Would suggest looking around as it'll most likely take years to get accommodation around these parts."

A daughter of a local said her 69 year old father had been homeless for the past year because he doesn't have rental references.

"Unfortunately, all the commentators above are correct, a friend of mine just had to get a loan and get a caravan cause there's nothing around here. My daughter has had to move back in with me because there's nothing available around here. We have een locals for nearly 16 years, it's never been as bad as it is now, I wish them all the luck but honestly, looking elsewhere as well should be an option as well," someone wrote.

Over the last quarter the rental vacancy rate for Young has been sitting around 0.5 per cent.