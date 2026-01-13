Baby Creed Schiller was the first baby born at the Young Health Facility in 2026.

Parents Madison Scott and Nicholas Schiller welcomed their son, Creed, at 7.13pm on Wednesday 7 January weighing 4 kilograms (9 pounds).

Madison and Nicholas both are from and live in the Young District along with grandparents, David and Rebecca Scott and Geoff and Mandy Schiller, who greeted their first grandchild.

They also have the honour of having three great grandparents living in the district.

Mrs Janice Ward, President of the Young Hospital Auxiliary, continued the tradition of presenting the first baby born for the year, with a beautiful hand crocheted blanket which she made.

Mrs Ward paid tribute to the highly qualified staff of the maternity ward, along with the local medical practitioners, who deliver babies at the Young Hospital.

“We place a great deal of pride in our Maternity practitioners who enable mothers to have their babies in Young,” Mrs Ward said.

“It is something we should all value.”