The Young Hospital Auxiliary held its first meeting for 2026 on 5 February, planning for another busy year commenced.

The first major event will be a High Tea to be held at St John’s Anglican Hall on Saturday 18 April.

Raffle ticket selling will commence at Bunnings on Thursday 12 February and tickets are $5 each. Prizes are a $300 Bunnings voucher donated by the Auxiliary, a beautiful painting donated by Robyn Wheeler and a $50 fuel voucher donated by the Auxiliary.

Some Auxiliary members will also have raffle books. Money raised from the raffle will go to the purchase of equipment for the Hospital.

Late last year the Auxiliary purchased a lounge, amongst other items, for the birthing room in the Maternity Ward.

Anxious fathers-to-be or others will now be comfortable while they wait for the new arrival.

The Auxiliary paused for a moment to remember past member, Irene Perrin, who passed away in January.

Irene was a member since 2019 and will be remembered for her sense of community and her giving nature.

The Auxiliary meets the first Thursday of the month at the Hospital.

New members would be very welcomed, or if you are not sure, come along and sit in on a meeting.

The Auxiliary’s aim is to raise funds for the purchase of equipment for the benefit of patients.

LIBBY PLUMLEY