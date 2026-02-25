With the start of the New Year, we’ve resumed the Lions BBQs at the Trots, Farmers Markets, Bunnings BBQ.

The Lions Community Markets took place on the fifth Saturday in January 2026, with plans to continue hosting them on every fifth Saturday throughout the year.

These markets are a great opportunity for locals to clear out their sheds and participate in car boot sales, bric-a-brac offering a variety of trash and treasure for everyone to discover.

We welcomed our Sister Club for a visit during the first weekend of February where we showed out towns’ special places.

It was awesome to experience the fellowship, frivolity, and new friendships that grow when you meet people who soon feel like old friends.

Pink Up Your Town, this has been a well-supported project and at completion, we were able to send from our local community approximately $3,000 to assist the McGrath Foundation in providing support nurses for all cancers.

Thank you to those who participated with generous donations, in store signage or collection boxes.

Care nurses cover a large area now as this foundation spreads to more areas and communities.

Clean up Australia Day is on March 1, 2026.

The Lions Club of Young Inc. will be holding a social gathering at Lions Lookout on March 1.

Local community members and people passing by are invited to join us for this free social event, where we’ll be sharing homemade slices and a cold drink for your enjoyment.

Everyone who attends will also receive a voucher for a free egg and bacon roll, which can be redeemed at any Lions BBQ across our upcoming functions.

It’s a great way to catch up, support the community, and enjoy time together.

Free books will be available for young children.

Bring a chair and connect with nature.

10am-1pm.

Why Participate?

Keep our community clean, take action for a greener planet, connect with fellow volunteers and make a lasting impact, get to know the members of the Lions Club of Young Inc.

After all, there is no planet B.