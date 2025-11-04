It’s been a busy and vibrant few months across the Hilltops, with fantastic local events including the Young Show, Harden Kite Festival, and the Boorowa Irish Woolfest.

I would like to thank the hardworking committees, dedicated volunteers, and Council staff who made these events such a success.

Your time, effort and community spirit continue to make the Hilltops region a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Hilltops region with Christmas lights and decorations starting to appear in our shops and around our towns.

At our October Council meeting, Councillors approved $2,178 from the Community Discretionary Fund for both the Boorowa Business Chamber and the Harden HRDC/Harden Rotary Club.

Each group received $2,178 to assist with advertising and promotion of their upcoming Christmas Carols events and the Christmas Spending Spree Giveaway.

These initiatives help spread festive cheer and support our local businesses and communities during the holiday season.

Councillors voted to release an Expression of Interest for the removal and relocation of the old train carriage next to the Young Visitor Information Centre in Anderson Park.

We’re hoping it can find a new home and a new purpose.

If you’re interested in more details, please contact Hilltops Council.

Residents may have noticed Delaney Civil, contractors engaged by Hilltops Council, progressing with the Young Truck Drainage Upgrade Project.

Temporary road and footpath closures are in place along Burrangong Creek and the Weir to allow construction to continue safely.

Please follow the signage and take care while travelling through the area.

This year marks the 75th National Cherry Festival, running from Friday 5 – Sunday 7 December in Young.

Thanks to funding from the NSW Government’s Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Program, this milestone year promises to be bigger, brighter, and more flavourful than ever – featuring all your festival favorites plus an exciting new event: the Multicultural Cherry Fiesta.