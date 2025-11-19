It’s great to see the weather finally warming up; it has been such a busy month around Hilltops.

Harden’s main street looks amazing now the carpet roses and star jasmine have come back after the storm and are in full flower.

The town is starting to look great again, thank you to the council staff for their work.

The windows have now been replaced in the mechanic’s institute.

Three of the pubs are now empty and up for sale, one already being sold. The old picture theatre and scout hall have also been sold, so fingers crossed the Harden may get

new lease on life.

Harden Show was a great success and congratulations to the show committee and sponsors that made it happen; the Bull ride was a huge success the first time for the show.

Congratulations to Isabel Duke who was sashed young women of the show for 2025.

Remembrance Day saw great crowds at both Harden and Murrumburrah, I was proud to be at both services and laying a wreath on behalf of council at the Murrumburrah service.

Thank you to the Murrumburrah light horse troop for attending both services.

Thank you to RSL subbranch for organising and to all the school students and teachers that attended.

Last Friday I attended the Pittwater high School Music ensemble at the Jugiong Hall.

Wow what an amazing bunch of talented students, I could listen to them all day.

Then I had the privilege of officially opening the Jugiong swimming pool upgrade, including a great new splash pool and learn to swim pool.

With the weather warming up don’t forget to pop into council and grab your season pass, which allows you seasonal access to all Hilltops aquatic centres.

Jump onto our website for more information.

I would like to congratulate Courtney Morris on her selection into the deaflympics for football AKA soccer.

Courtney is known to many as one of the veterinary nurses at the Young veterinary practice.

Courtney is heading to Tokyo to represent Australia from 11 - 26 November.

Good luck Courtney all the best!!

Aussie Aussie Aussie.

A few more important events happening: Young’s famous National Cherry Festival is happening on first weekend in December, be sure to jump onto the Facebook page to follow what’s happening.

Mosque Free meals will be heading to Boorowa in December.

Harvest season has started so be careful on the roads with a lot more trucks sharing our roads.

Drive Safe Merry Christmas to everyone.