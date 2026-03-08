Residents and visitors to the Hilltops region are invited to submit their photographs for a new community calendar that will celebrate local life while supporting the future of arts and culture in the region.

The Hilltops Calendar Photography Competition is now open and free to enter, with submissions closing on 30 March 2026. The initiative will produce a professionally printed 12-month calendar featuring photographs that capture the people, landscapes, seasons, and everyday moments across Young, Boorowa, Harden-Murrumburrah and surrounding villages.

The project is a collaboration between Hilltops Arts Inc, Young Society of Artists, and Hilltops Connect.

Proceeds from calendar sales will directly support the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art Trail 2027, helping fund promotion, printing, and the coordination of the region-wide arts event.

Photographers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to enter, with both locals and visitors eligible to participate. There is no limit to the number of entries per person, however only one photograph per photographer will be selected among the final 12 featured images.

Organisers are seeking authentic images that reflect life in the Hilltops throughout the year, including agriculture and working landscapes, community events and festivals, town and village life, and quiet everyday moments.

Entries must have been taken within the past two years and submitted in high-resolution JPG or PNG format suitable for print.

A total of 12 winning photographs will be selected for inclusion in the printed calendar, with one overall image chosen for the calendar cover.

Each selected photographer will be credited by name and may include a QR code linking to their website or portfolio.

Winning photographers will also receive additional exposure through features on Hilltops Connect, Hilltops Arts Inc and Young Society of Artists platforms, as well as promotion connected to the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art Trail.

All submitted photographs may be used by Hilltops Connect and Hilltops Arts with photographer credit to help promote the Hilltops region and future art trail initiatives.

Important dates

• Entries open: Now

• Entries close: 30 March 2026

• Finalists notified: 9 April 2026

• Winners announced: 15 April 2026

• Calendar release: July 2026

Entries will be assessed by a small judging panel (yet to be determined) with strong connections to the Hilltops arts and community sector.

Photographs will be judged on seasonal relevance, authenticity, sense of place, visual impact, and how well they capture the story of the Hilltops region.

Supporting the future of arts in the Hilltops

The calendar forms part of ongoing efforts to support and sustain arts and cultural initiatives across the region.

Funds raised will contribute to the delivery of the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art Trail 2027, a major community-driven event showcasing local artists, venues, and creative spaces.

Photographers can submit their entries and view competition details online via Hilltops Connect at https://hilltopsconnect.com.au/hilltops-calendar.