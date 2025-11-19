As the end of year approaches, police are reminding motorists to take extra care on the roads.

Inspector Lee Ingmire from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command said the Christmas and holiday period brings a surge in vehicle movements across the state and a heightened risk of crashes.

“We’re about to lead into the holiday period, where we see a significant increase in traffic movements across our road network,” Inspector Ingmire said.

“The key message is to make sure you abide by speed limits, make sure you’re well rested and take lots of breaks, wear your helmet and seatbelt, don’t use devices or be distracted, and obviously don’t drink or take drugs before driving.”

Inspector Ingmire said recent operations across the Hume Highway Patrol area highlighted the need for continued vigilance.

“We just had Operation Raid, targeting drug and alcohol driving,” she said.

“Statewide, the Hume Highway Patrol conducted 5,107 random breath tests and 399 roadside drug tests.

From that, we detected 22 positive roadside drug tests and seven PCA offences.

Locally, five positive roadside drug tests were detected in Young, and one PCA offence.

In addition, there were 51 speed detections.”

She said the local results show that the message is still not getting through to some drivers.

“Sometimes regional communities get missed in the bigger picture, but these detections show that we are out there and enforcing the road rules,” she said.

Inspector Ingmire said fatigue, distraction, speeding and impaired driving remain the biggest factors in fatal and serious crashes.

“Crashes can happen to anyone, no matter how short the trip,” she said.

“Take breaks, slow down, put the phone away and make sure you get to your destination safely.”

With more visitors, harvest workers and families travelling through the Hilltops during the festive season, police are urging everyone to plan ahead and stay patient on the roads.

As Inspector Ingmire put it, “The guys get some really good detections out there in Young Highway Patrol.

They do a great job, so it’s important to highlight that as both a deterrent and reassurance that we’re out there doing stuff.”

The message from police is simple, slow down, stay alert and drive safely so everyone makes it home this Christmas.