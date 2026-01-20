The very hot conditions have restricted play in the past two weeks.

With a predicted temperature of 39 degrees play was cancelled on Thursday 8th January and even with a 9.30 am start only 6 players were on the green on Saturday 10th when the forecast for the day was 40 degrees.

Albert Carter, Greg Woods and Geoff Holt had a convincing 26–13 win in their game.

This week’s play on Thursday had only 8 starters and despite the official reading of just under 36 degrees some cloud and breeze made for quite reasonable conditions.

Michelle Wagner (visiting from Queensland) and Chris Wright won their game 22–14 and Harold Anderson and Brian McNair were 18–17 winners in the other game.

There were also 8 players on Saturday in very, very windy conditions.

There was also a small rain delay about half–way through the games.

Given the strong winds the play was of a quite high standard.

The winning teams and their scores were Mark Brownlie and Brian McNair 21–20 and Chris Wright and Joe Bargwanna 17–12.

Players are advised to check the notice board for information concerning the 2025–26 Open Pennants season.

Those teams who have nominated to play in the 3 Bowl Pairs tournament on Sunday 25th January will be provided with updated information via text message.

A number of working bees involving the renovations to Green 1 and Green 2 have been held during the past 3 months.

Special thanks go to the club members who have assisted with this work – your help is really appreciated.

On behalf of our members condolences are extended to Bill Clark’s family on his recent passing.

While Bill had not played bowls for some time those who knew him will remember him as an accomplished bowler involved in Championships and Pennants and as a valued administrator.

Bill was a member of the Board of Directors for several years and at different times held the positions of Club Secretary and Club Treasurer.

He was a National Umpire for many years.

CLIFF TRAYNOR