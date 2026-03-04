Major construction on the 170km Stockinbingal to Parkes section of Inland Rail is now complete.

The milestone means three of 12 sections are ready for double-stacked operations, representing a major step towards delivering Inland Rail from Beveridge to Parkes in 2027, Inland Rail says.

Since commencing works in September 2023, Inland Rail and construction partner Martinus have delivered critical upgrades with some very visible works around Forbes.

Key works completed include a new 2.2km crossing loop and upgraded level crossing at Daroobalgie, lowering the track beneath Wyndham Avenue in Forbes, and modifications to the Lachlan River bridge to allow clearance for double-stacked freight. Construction teams used 20 tonnes of steel and more than 6,000 tonnes of ballast to complete the upgrades.

Additional improvements were also completed at Forbes Station and rail yards across the region to upgrade clearances and track alignment for smoother operations.

Ed Walker, Inland Rail Acting Chief Operating Officer, said completing major construction on the Stockinbingal to Parkes section was a significant step forward for Inland Rail and for regional New South Wales.

"This achievement demonstrates our commitment to delivering a project that will transform freight movement across the country," he said.

“These upgrades will make freight faster, safer, and more efficient, while also creating real economic opportunities for local communities.

“With three sections now complete and construction continuing between Beveridge and Parkes, we’re on track to deliver a world-class freight network that strengthens Australia’s supply chains and supports growth for generations to come.”

Gavin Murphy, General Manager Major Projects, Martinus, said the team was proud to mark the successful completion of Stockinbingal to Parkes.

"This milestone is first and foremost about people," he said.

"The Martinus team, Inland Rail team and our delivery partners worked relentlessly to deliver a complex project safely, ahead of program, to a very high standard and with disciplined cost control.

"Working alongside Inland Rail, we’ve strengthened a critical part of Australia’s future freight network while creating real, long-term value for regional communities.

"I want to personally acknowledge the professionalism, teamwork and commitment shown by everyone involved."

Inland Rail will carry out minor works and maintenance activities over the next 12 months.

The project has also delivered a strong economic boost to the Forbes region, with 22 local businesses supplying goods and services on the project, and 79 businesses from Forbes and Parkes participating in the Inland Rail Skills Academy ‘Pathway to Opportunities’ Supplier Capability workshops.