The Legislative Assembly Committee on Law and Safety has released an interim report on measures to combat right wing extremism in NSW.

The Committee has indicated strong support for the Crimes and Summary Offences Amendment Bill 2025 which was introduced by the Attorney General in November 2025 in response to a Neo-Nazi group protest outside Parliament House.

The Attorney General's bill was referred to the Committee, which considered it in the context of a broader inquiry into measures to combat right wing extremism in the state.

"The Committee tabled an interim report for its inquiry on February 6, 2026," Committee chair Edmond Atalla MP said.

"The interim report makes comments on the constitutional aspects of the bill and highlights its strong objective purpose."

In the report Mr Atalla said that as lawmakers it is their job to create laws that protect the people of this state.

"The neo-Nazi protest outside Parliament House in November last year shows our current laws have been failing to prevent right-wing extremists from mobilising and recruiting," he said.

"Division in our community along lines of race, religion or ethnicity has no place in New South Wales.

"Legislative change is required to address the worrying ride of right wing extremism."

Mr Atalla believes the the Crimes and Summary Offences Amendment Bill 2025 is an important step in combatting the issue.

"The Committee has not finished its work into this important issue," he said.

"The Committee will continue to carefully consider the issue, along with potential solutions, in public submissions and in upcoming public hearings."

There will be two days of hearings coming up for the committee on February 18 and 19 in the Macquarie Room at Parliament House and at the time of going to print there were just under 40 submissions to the inquiry.

The Committee is made up of Edmond Atalla MP as chair, deputy chair Hugh McDermott MP, Philip Donato MP, Tamara Smith MP, Maryanne Stuart MP, Paul Toole MP and Tri Vo MP.