Hilltops Council advises residents and motorists of upcoming changes to traffic conditions at the intersection of Thornhill Street and Lovell Street in the Young CBD.

From Monday 16 March 2026, Give Way signs will be removed from Thornhill Street and new Give Way signs will be installed on Lovell Street in both directions.

New No Stopping signs and line marking will be installed as part of the works to improve safety at the intersection, particularly for heavy vehicles.

This will result in a small reduction in the number of parking spaces.

Once the change is made, vehicles on Lovell Street will need to give way to vehicles approaching on Thornhill Street.

This will improve amenity and safety by allowing through traffic to flow more smoothly along the heavy vehicle route, which uses Thornhill Street and Lovell Street to bypass the main street.

Traffic control measures and signage will be in place leading up to and following the change to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the community for their patience and cooperation while these important improvements are carried out.