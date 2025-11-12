Young Amateur Swimming Club are hosting the Chalmers Swim Academy Clinic featuring Australian Olympian Kyle Chalmers for its members and invited guests.

The event will be held at the Young Aquatic Centre on Friday December 12 between 4pm and 6pm.

The exlusive clinic will offer a rare opportunity to learn directly from one of Australia's greatest swimmers.

Kyle will share his Olympic experiences, training insights and passion for the sport all to inspire the next generation of champions.

Participants will have the chance to speak with and ask questions in an effort to gain insights into elite swimming, take photos and collect autographs and be inspired by the Olympic champion first hand.

Swimmers need to be able to swim 50 meters to particpate.

Spectators are welcome and there will be media in attendance on the day.

YASC ANNUAL CARNIVAL

Don't forget the Young Amateur Swimming Club will be held on December 14, 2025.

Entries are now open via Swim Central.

The club is looking forward to seeing everyone there and to welcome Kyle Chalmers to the Young Aquatic Centre.