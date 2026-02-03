Local author, Steve Thompson, is launching his rich and reflective memoir Back Home: Family Secrets, Abandonment and Restoration.

The official launch will take place on Sunday, February 8th at 2pm at the Young Services Club and all are welcome to attend.

This book is a blend of memoir and family history, with rich historical detail across Australia and England.

Steve takes us through an authentic and deeply personal journey of endeavouring to find the truth of his family, his faith and himself through marriage breakdown, abandonment and cultural conflict.

In 2012 encouraged by a mentor, he was inspired to write down his unique story, embedded as it is in historical events and his cultural duality.

At five years old, a terrible accident took Steve Thompson’s memories.

The young boy woke in hospital with no sense of history or self.

Uprooted, he went through life feeling lost and disconnected.

Privately, he feared a nagging obsession that he didn’t belong.

When, years later, Steve found out he had never known his real father, he found himself again feeling lost and untethered.

This time he was determined to find out more. Little did he know the secrets he would uncover.

It is truly a memoir of struggle, secrets and emotional endurance that maintains its honesty and hope on the path to reconciliation and belonging.

After over a decade of writing on and off he found a change over a year ago when he joined the local writing group the Lambing Flat Young Fellowship of Australian Writers. Steve explains that the Fellowship provided peers, motivation and camaraderie altering the solitary writing process and providing focus to complete his memoir and proceed to publishing.

The book launch is a free event.

RSVP: Jennifer 0457-903-240 or Steve at authorstevethompson@gmail.com