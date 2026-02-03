A local family has taken part in this year’s Top of Oz for Torie 2026 fundraiser, joining more than 150 walkers from across New South Wales in a climb to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko to support improved maternity care in regional communities.

Annie and Simon Cusack, along with their two young sons Hamish and Charles, trained and participated in the annual walk, which raises funds for the Torie Finnane Foundation (TFF).

As of January 26, the fundraiser had raised just over $30,000, with funds going toward a centralised foetal monitoring system to support nurses and midwives across five regional and remote maternity sites in Southern NSW.

The system will allow real-time monitoring of foetal heart traces, enabling medical teams to respond quickly to concerns and helping women safely deliver their babies closer to home during some of their most vulnerable moments.

For Annie Cusack, the cause is deeply personal.

She knew Torie Finnane well, describing her as an incredibly knowledgeable and highly respected midwife based in Orange.

Torie tragically passed away from bacterial meningitis in 2020, just three days after giving birth to her third child, Maisy.

In her memory, Torie’s family established the Torie Finnane Foundation to strengthen maternity services in regional New South Wales.

“The Foundation does incredible work, not only through purchasing much-needed equipment but also by giving midwives and nurses access to training and professional development opportunities that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” Annie said.

The walk itself was a memorable experience for the Cusack family, who joined participants from all corners of the state, including many nurses and midwives who have already benefited directly from the Foundation’s support.

Annie recalled speaking with a rural midwife who was taking part simply as a way to give back and say thank you.

Described as a well-organised and family-friendly event, the walk offered breathtaking views from the summit — made even more special when walkers were surprised by snow at the top of the mountain.

Now in its fifth year, the Top of Oz for Torie walk has become an annual late-January event, continuing to build awareness and support for the Foundation’s mission to improve outcomes for mothers and babies in regional NSW.

More information about the Torie Finnane Foundation can be found at toriefinnanefoundation.com.au, or by following the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.