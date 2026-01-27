The principal of New Madinah College in Young is standing aside as investigations into alleged antisemitism continue.

The principal who began at the school at the end of 2024, Sheikh Abdulghani Albaf, and the school are under investigation by both the state and federal levels of government following accusations of alleged antisemitic comments Sheikh Albaf made on social media.

Last month the NSW Education Authority (NESA) issued the school with a 'show cause' notice in relation to the alleged conduct of the principal.

The chair of the New Madinah College board was given 28 days to provide evidence that Sheikh Albaf met and fit the proper requirements with the school facing being stripped of its registration.

According to NESA the organisation began monitoring the school's implementation of policies and procedures soon after the investigation into Sheikh Albaf was started with the school inspected by the authority in mid 2025.

According to NESA there is no tolerance for non-complicance with registration requirements, including the expectation that all responsible persons meet fit and proper requirements with NESA's priority remaining the safety and wellbeing of students.

Unregistered schools are not authorised to conduct or permit the conduct of education activities according to the Department of Education.

A NESA spokesperson said the first response they received from the school didn't address compliance concerns raised satisfactorily.

"The principal will now stand aside while the investigation into his conduct is completed," the NESA spokesperson said.

The government began investigating Sheikh Albaf after alleged comments in relation to Zionism surfaced attracting accusations of antisemitism.

The alleged posts on Facebook were made over several years and appeared to be from Sheikh Albaf's personal Facebook profile.

At the time of the posts being shared on social media federal Education Minister Jason Clare said 'there is no place for the poison of anti-semitism and this sort of hate, plain and simple.'

The alleged posts became public just before the start of the school year in 2025.

NSW Acting Education Minister Courtney Houssos said in December that she had directed NESA to go over and tighten up the fit and proper person requirements for principals to ensure that 'unacceptable conduct' doesn't go unchecked.

"We will not hesitate to take action against antisemitism in all its forms," Ms Houssos said.

The investigation into Sheikh Albaf continues with the NESA registration committee to consider the submission from New Madinah College and make a determination in February for the fit and proper assement of the principal.