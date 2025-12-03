A story contributed by Maree Myhill from Young joins one hundred literary works in Volume 11 of Seniors’ Stories.

One hundred and twenty people attended the official launch of this year’s publication at the State Library in Sydney on 10 November 2025.

Maree commented she felt privileged to attend the launch and receive a copy of the book, to connect with other excited, like-minded authors and supporters.

The one hundred stories selected were from 350 submitted.

Maree would like to encourage other writers to share their stories, with next year’s theme to be announced in the new year.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to write a short story, to promote seniors’ storytelling and share with others” she said.

The writing competition aims at celebrating the lives and contributions of seniors by giving them an opportunity to share their own short stories about their life experiences.

The program is open to all Seniors Card and Senior Savers Card holders, with authors from all backgrounds and languages encouraged to participate.

Since 2013, more than 1,100 stories have been published in Seniors’ Stories.

For each edition, the top one hundred stories are selected and published by NSW Seniors Card.

These books are distributed to the authors and libraries across the state.

For this year’s theme ’Then and Now’, Maree wrote a story about her late mother’s life, and not being able to call her as she always did on Sundays.

‘No More Sunday Phone Calls’ tells of memories of her mother when she was growing up, through to her long life in her nineties, remembering events that shaped and changed her mother’s life.

Maree’s story starts with: “No more Sunday phone calls. No more special chats between mother and daughter, sharing one another’s news.”

It finishes with: “How I wish that we could chat again on the phone on Sundays as we always did Mum, and to hear your voice again.”

Minister for Seniors, Jodie Harrison was at the launch and shared the importance of allowing seniors to share their stories.

“These books are a beautiful reminder that we all have a story worth sharing” she said.

Several of these stories are also available to listen to on audiobooks radio.

Maree’s story connected with readers, and she received a lot of warm feedback after people hearing it read on audiobooks.

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to this year’s Seniors’ Stories and to put Young and the Hilltops Region on the map," Maree said.

"I encourage all seniors to tell their story.”

To read the stories in the publication, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/community-services/seniors-card/seniors-stories