Locals will come together on Tuesday November 11, 2025 at 11am to pay their respects and remember those who have served, fought and lost their lives in service to keeping not only the Hilltops and Australia, but the world a safer place.

Ceremonies will be held in Young, Boorowa and Harden as well as at local schools as the community pauses for Remembrance Day.

At 11am on November 11, 1918 the Western Front fell silent following four years of continous warfare.

The allies, having inflicted heavy defeats over the Germans in a four month period, had driven the axis forces back causing the Germans to call for a suspension of fighting, or an armistace, with the aim of securing a peace settlement.

The Germans accepted the terms laid out by the allies, which called for unconditional surrender.

In post war years the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month became a significant date with those who fought remembering the moment when the gunfire and battle ceased on the Western Front, it also became the day the world remembered those who died during the war.

World War I was the first modern world conflict which included the mobilising of over 70 million people with between 9 and 13 million people dying as a result, an estimated one third of those lost have no known grave.

"On the first anniversary of the armistice in 1919 two minutes' silence was instituted as part of the main commemorative ceremony at the new Cenotaph in London," an Australian War Memorial spokesperson said.

"The silence was proposed by Australian journalist Edward Honey, who was working in Fleet Street."

Around the same time a statesman from South Africa proposed to the British Cabinet a similar idea, with the proposal endorsed.

"King George V personally requested all the people of the British Empire to suspend normal activities for two minutes on the hour of the armistice 'which stayed the worldwide carnage of the four preceding years and marked the victory of Right and Freedon," the spokesperson said.

"The two minutes silence was popularly adopted and it became a central feature of commemorations on Armistace Day."

At the end of WWII the Australian and British governments changed the name from Armistace Day to Remembrance Day.

"Armistice Day was no longer an appropriate title for a day which would commemorate all war dead," the spokesperson said.

In 2025, 107 years since the falling of weapons on the Western Front, locals will join in remembering those who are family, those who are friends, those who were brothers and sisters in arms and those they didn't even know and thank them for their sacrifice in ensuring that we have the freedom and security that we enjoy in Australia each and every day.