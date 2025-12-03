The Young Trunk Drainage Upgrade project (to improve the drainage system within the town centre of Young and assist in preventing flooding during large storms) continues to progress well.

Hilltops Council advises that its engaged contractor, Delaney Civil, will implement a temporary road closure of Lynch Street, between Marina Street and Cloete Street, from Monday 8 to Friday 19 December 2025 to allow works to continue safely.

Traffic control and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists and pedestrians safely around the work site.

Where possible, please avoid the area and use alternative routes to minimise delays.

The traffic control plan pictured outlines how temporary measures will be implemented.

Young Cellars’ drive-through bottle shop will remain accessible for light vehicles from Marina Street via the Main Street end (temporary change of one-way road), and Park View will remain accessible from Lynch Street, with additional parking available in the Young Services Club carpark.

Young Motors will continue to be accessible via Wombat Street.

Council appreciates your cooperation and patience during these important works.