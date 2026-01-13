The Young Trunk Drainage Upgrade project (to improve the drainage system within the town centre of Young and assist in preventing flooding during large storms) continues to progress well.

Construction works recommenced earlier this week.

Council's contractor, Delaney Civil, will be reimplementing the temporary road closure of Lynch Street between Marina Street and Cloete Street from Monday, 12 January 2026 so that work can continue safely.

Traffic control and signage will be installed to detour motorists and pedestrians around the work site, but where possible, please avoid the area and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

The traffic control plan in the image outlines how temporary measures will be implemented.

Young Cellars drive-through bottle shop will remain accessible for light vehicles from Marina Street via the Main Street end (temporary change of one-way road).

Park View will remain accessible, with vehicle access on Lynch Street permitted up to the closure point and additional parking available in the Young Services Club carpark.

Glimmer Beauty & Nails will remain accessible, with vehicle access on Lynch Street permitted up to the closure point.

Young Motors will remain accessible, with vehicle access on Wombat Street permitted up to the closure point.

Please adhere to all applicable road rules and follow all installed signage.

Council appreciates your cooperation and patience during these important works.