Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has said the Australian Government's proposed plan to lower regional speed limits must be scrapped.

Mr McCormack said the Government should immediately abandon its plan to lower speed limits in the regions to as low as 70km/h, calling the proposal a 'shortcut solution.'

"The people of the Riverina electorate want hot cash for hot asphalt, they do not want to be throttled by this Labor Government that continues to show disdain for regional, rural and remote communities," Mr McCormack said.

"The Government's plan to slash default speed limits on rural roads in poor condition is a shortcut solution to the Labor-driven problem of stripping funding out of regional, rural and remote areas."

Locals have reached out to Mr McCormack with concerns over the propsal with issues that will impact them both personally as well as in business.

"My office has been contacted several times by constituents concerned about this poorly concieved proposal - raising issues such as the increase in travel times exacerbating fatigue levels, as well as not addressing the core issue of giving Councils the resources to fix roads in poor condition," Mr McCormack said.

"One of the main reasons this Government is considering this preposterous proposal is not even about road safety - it is about reducing emissions.

"This is another slap in the face for regional communities who are already doing the heavy lifting under the Labor Government's reckless rush to renewables."

Mr McCormack believes the change in speed limit would 'put the brakes' on regional productivity and hurt regional areas pushing up prices and driving down productivity.

"Programs such as the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, which I established when Deputy Prime Minister, have been axed by this Labor Government, which has proven time and again it does not care about the regions," Mr McCormack said.

"The Government must listen to feedback from regional people who gave feedback during the consultation period - they want the Government to invest in fixing our roads, not cutting speed limits and ignoring deteriorating roads.

"The Labor Government has cut Coalition programs designed to ensure the regions get a fair share of road funding, including the Road of National Significance and the Bridges Renewal Program.

"The Labor Government has also slashed its contribution to road upgrade projects from 80 per cent to 50 per cent."