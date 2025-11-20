Stores in the Riverina are among ten across the state that were shut down last week as a result of the new illegal tobacco and vaping laws across the state.

Minister for Health and Regional Health Ryan Park said the stores have been closed immediately for 90 days, bringing the total number of stores shut across the state to 24 since the new closure powers came into effect on November 3.

"The operation this week across the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Riverina is part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt the supply of illicit vaping goods to protect public health across NSW," Mr Park said.

"Since the new closure powers started in early November, we have closed 24 stores."

According to Mr Park NSW Health inspectors with support from NSW Police found and seized over 349,000 illicit cigarettes, close to 17kg of other illicit tobacco products and almost 4600 illegal vapes during the operation last week.

"Investigations are ongoing and further enforcement action including prosecution may take place," he said.

"This will take some time as we ramp up our closure activities, but this is just the beginning and we want to reassure the community that we are targeting those retailers doing the wrong thing."

Mr Park said NSW Health is aware of retailers doing the wrong thing through many ways, via the complaints portal on the NSW Health website and information gathered from routine inspections.

"My message to retails selling illicit tobaccor or vapes is to stop it now," he said.

"If you're doing the wrong thing, sooner or later we will come for you."

Mr Park is encouraging members of the pubic to report suspected breaches of tobacco retailing laws and the illegal sale of vaping goods on the NSW Health website at https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/tobacco/Pages/let-us-know-reports-complaints.aspx.