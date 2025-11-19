Local Land Services is urging farmers and animal owners to include livestock and pets in their bushfire planning.

“It’s crucial to have a clear plan in place for your animals," LLS principal program manager, emergency services Piers Harper said.

"When disaster strikes, being organised can make all the difference.

“Start by determining the trigger point to activate your plan and allow time for unexpected challenges.

“Whether you evacuate or shelter in place, know how you’ll move, house and care for your animals.

“You can’t rely on being able to engage a commercial carrier or get to an animal safe place, it’s best to have a self-sufficient plan.”

In situations where evacuation is not possible, it is best to prepare a safe stock containment area on your property.

This could be a heavily grazed paddock, a ploughed area, or a large, clear stockyard.

“The key is that it’s away from fire-prone vegetation and has access to food and water,” Mr Harper said.

“Make sure it’s well-prepared, with multiple access points, so you can quickly relocate livestock when bushfire risk is high.”

It is also important for landholders to prepare an animal emergency kit with a first aid kit, medications, five days’ worth of food and water, and any vital supplies.

“Keep vaccinations, microchips, ID tags and National Livestock Identification System details up to date,” Mr Harper said.

“Up-to-date identification improves the chance of reuniting with your animals if they're lost in an emergency.”

Absentee landholders are encouraged to consider options to mitigate the risks and impacts of bushfires, including visiting their property on a regular basis, have arrangements in place with farm contractors, managers and potentially neighbours, and be in regular contact with neighbours and relevant local service providers and community groups.

For more information on preparing animals for bushfire season, call Local Land Services on 1300 795 299 or visit www.nsw.gov.au/lls.