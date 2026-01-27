After a career spanning more than three decades, eleven of them as Chief Executive for Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), Jill Ludford has announced her retirement from NSW Health.

“I have made the very difficult decision to step down as the Chief Executive of the District, making way for new leadership as I transition into retirement,” Ms Ludford said.

“I have been immensely proud to be the Chief Executive, and work with incredible staff and clinicians to deliver high quality healthcare to the many thousands of people across the District.”

Ms Ludford’s proudest and most enduring achievements stem from her leadership of strategies to recruit and train medical and nursing workforces in the Murrumbidgee region; a notable example being the establishment of the Murrumbidgee Single Employer GP Training Pathway, a nationally recognised, first-of-its-kind initiative that supports doctors in their post graduate years through to GP Fellowship and beyond.

The workforce model supports and trains doctors to obtain the advanced skills they need to work in rural hospitals, as well as in general practice.

NSW Health Secretary, Susan Pearce AM paid tribute to Ms Ludford, noting the exceptional contribution she has made to the NSW health system.

“A former nurse and midwife, Ms Ludford has served MLHD and its predecessor organisations since 1992 in a range of senior leadership roles, including Director of Operations,” Ms Pearce said.

“As Chief Executive of MLHD since August 2014, Jill has provided outstanding leadership across one of the state’s most geographically diverse districts.

"She is widely respected for her professionalism, integrity and commitment to staff engagement, culture and development, recognised in her 2024 award of the Public Service Medal for outstanding contributions to healthcare.

“Jill has always been deeply committed to improving health outcomes for rural and regional communities.

"Under her leadership, MLHD has strengthened the delivery of high-quality, safe and accessible care, fostered a compassionate and patient-centred culture, and advanced innovative models of service delivery.

“On behalf of NSW Health, we sincerely thank Jill for her many years of dedicated public service and for the lasting legacy she leaves for the staff, patients and communities of the Murrumbidgee.

"We wish her every success and happiness in the next chapter.”

MLHD Board Chair, Adrian Lindner, reflected on Ms Ludfords commitment to collaboration and partnerships, including the string relationship she has built with the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN), grounded in shared accountability for population health outcomes, workforce development and service integration.

“The formal collaboration agreement with MPHN and the joint delivery of specialist clinics in remote towns are particularly notable achievements of her tenure,” Mr Lindner said.

“Her collaborative leadership style also saw the development of a strong network of Local Health Advisory Committees across MLHD, and the successful establishment of the Murrumbidgee Health and Knowledge Precinct, including education, research, industry and government partnerships to enhance integrated healthcare models.”

Ms Ludford’s last day as Chief Executive will be 13 February 2026. Executive Director – Operations, Carla Bailey will act as Chief Executive, MLHD, while recruitment to the role progresses.