The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) has welcomed the introduction of the Universal Outdoor Mobile Obligation (UOMO) legislation to Federal Parliament, calling it a landmark step toward fixing the communications blackspots that hold farmers and regional Australia back.

The NFF says this world-first approach will require mobile carriers to make outdoor mobile phone coverage available across the country.

NFF President Hamish McIntyre said the legislation, introduced today by Communications Minister Anika Wells, has the potential to redraw the mobile coverage map.

“Getting this bill into Parliament is a big moment. For too long, farmers and people in the bush have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Mr McIntyre said.

“This legislation sets a new benchmark to enshrine outdoor mobile coverage as a universal right no matter where you live or work."

The policy means anyone with the right handset, will be able to call or text from anywhere they can see the sky by 2028.

“For farmers, mobile connectivity isn’t a luxury, it is essential for safety, their businesses, connecting families, and staying safe in emergencies.”

Mr McIntyre said the NFF looks forward to working with the Government and members to ensure the UOMO delivers for those who need it most.

“This legislation is a good first step, but we have to make sure the details deliver on the promise of universal connectivity for all Australians.

“Every Australian must have access to this guarantee - no matter which phone company they’re with, or how much they pay.

“This is a world-first policy. If we get it right, Australia becomes the gold standard for regional communications.

“We thank Minister Wells for taking advantage of Low Earth Orbit Satellites and the arrival of ‘Direct to Device’ technology that make this policy possible.

“Connectivity drives every aspect of modern farming. Better coverage means stronger businesses, safer people, and more resilient regional communities. It’s that simple.”

The NFF has advocated for reliable and affordable mobile connectivity in the bush for decades, including as a founding member of the Rural, Regional and Remote Communications Coalition.