It was great to see some rain, not enough, but enough to turn the grass green.

I would like to say a huge thanks to Brian Farnsworth and the team at the Harden Driver Reviver who man the driver reviver rest stop every holidays.

The driver reviver is a FREE place where travellers can stop, have a chat and a cuppa, before continuing their travels.

For those who do not know where it is, it is located behind the medical centre on Albury Street.

If you would like to volunteer, please reach out to Brian.

The new off leash park in Harden goes before Council on the next meeting on the 25 February 2026, which will be located between the pool and caravan park.

Consisting of a small and big off leash area WATCH THIS SPACE.

The companion animal advisory committee have agreed to support and organise a Dog’s Day Out in 2027, soon expressions of interest will go out wanting dog friendly people that may want to be on the committee and help with the organisation.

The Hilltops Youth Action Group has some amazing things lined up for the next school holidays, including an excursion to the National Park or similar location for a hiking day.

More workshops in the Youth Passport program including the rebooking of the Games2U and plenty more, thank you to our Youth Officers, I know how hard you guys try to get the children engaged every school holidays.

If you are aged between 12-24 years old and want to join the group, they meet once a month in Harden, Boorowa and Young.

Feel free to contact our Youth Officers and pop along.

Congratulations to our very own John Killick SNR from Galong for being awarded OAM on Australia day for his work to the Galong committee very well deserved.

Seniors’ Week is coming up on the 2-15 March 2026, Young live life in colour community catch up is being held in Young on Monday 9 March, bookings are essential.

Harden Country Club will also be hosting a senior’s expo on 5th March 2026 at the Country Club.

Harden now has a new coffee van located at the side of the old Lyceum Theatre a temporary location, whilst works are being completed in the theatre you are able to grab a coffee and sweets on Fridays 3.00pm – 4.30pm, Saturday and Sundays 8.00am – 11.30am.

If you are in Harden pop in and support them. Congratulations Daniel and Sophie and all the best on your new venture.

Lastly, don’t forget to ensure your dog details are up to date, so many dogs are ending up in the pound because the owners cannot be contacted as the microchip details are out of date.

It’s a FREE service just pop into any Council office to collect a form.

Cr Michelle Gallo