In great news for Bribbaree residents a new bore for water supply to the village has now been drilled and capped.

Thanks to Adam Saad for completing the grant application to allow this project to eventuate and Steph Cooke for her continued support of Bribbaree.

Bribbaree Progress Association is currently arranging for pumping equipment to supply water to the village.

This should be completed by this week after which much cleaner water will be supplied to the village.

Thanks to Tarraganda Pastoral Co for allowing the construction of the bore on their land.

Stage 1 of this project was commenced in 2019 and stage 2 is now complete.

Bribbaree village will now be drought proof.

Well done to all in the community who have supported this project from the start.