The firsthealth Board has announced longstanding executive Narelle Mills will commence in the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) from 12 February 2026, following a highly competitive recruitment process.

Firsthealth Board Chair Associate Professor Alam Yoosuff said Ms Mills’ appointment comes at a time when steady, values‑led leadership is essential for PHNs and primary healthcare.

“Narelle is someone who needs little introduction to this sector; she is local, she is known to all of us, and she is a deeply respected person of our fabric,” Associate Professor Yoosuff said.

“She brings exactly what we need right now: steady hands to steer us forward. Narelle leads with a rare combination of integrity and kindness, and she understands them from the ground up.

“This appointment is about continuity and sharpening our focus.

“We are not changing course; we are honouring an exceptional legacy of work and ensuring we remain community-centred and evidence-informed.

“Narelle is recognised for her ‘system-level' vision and her ability to translate complex strategies into practical, measurable outcomes for the community.”

Ms Mills is a senior health leader with extensive experience in organisational leadership, stakeholder engagement and the design of integrated models of care.

Since joining MPHN in 2008, she has made significant contributions across commissioning, integration and strategic planning.

She is widely recognised for her commitment to rural communities and for fostering partnerships that strengthen primary healthcare and support meaningful, long‑term health outcomes.

Ms Mills said she was honoured to be appointed CEO.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board, our partners and the MPHN team,” Ms Mills said.

“I’m passionate about the work we do to support primary healthcare in our region, and I remain committed to leading with clarity, collaboration and a focus on outcomes that matter locally.

“As we look ahead, our opportunity is to build on our strong foundations, deepen our partnerships and continue shaping a primary care system that delivers meaningful, lasting impact for the communities we serve.”