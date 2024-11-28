The 74th annual National Cherry Festival will be held in the Cherry Capital of Young from Friday November 30, 2024 to Sunday December 2, 2024.

The town will be alive with plenty of entertainment, fun, competitions, displays, exhibitions and more throughout the weekend.

With plenty of orchards opening their doors as well as art and photographic exhibitions there is plenty to take in throughout the area over the three days.

Events for the 74th National Cherry Festival will kick off from 5pm on the Main Stage at Anderson Park on Lovell Street with live entertainment on the main stage.

Easy Goin', The Kirks and Birdee will keep the crowds entertained ahead of the National Cherry Festival Fireworks display at 9pm.

This year the National Cherry Festival once again offers a program packed full of fun events.

Marvel at the fireworks, enjoy the street parade, sing along with the live music, and get ready to shop at the many quality market stalls and local businesses and for the thrill seekers, amuse yourself on the rides in carnival alley.

There is lots to see and do as the Cherry Capital comes alive for the annual event.

Get ready for the explosion of colour and excitement that comes from the National Cherry Festival with the event promising not just a good time, but unforgettable moments that you'll be talking about for years to come.

Will the record for the longest Pip Spit be shattered this year?

Who's stepping up to claim the title of the 2024 Cherry Pie Eating Champion?

These important questions need to be answered!

So come dive headfirst into the festivity and make memories that will be reminisced about for years to come.

The countdown to action is on, and we're eagerly awaiting the arrival to ignite the festivities and get the party started.

Sing your heart out, groove to the beats of live music, be awestruck by the dazzling fireworks, become a part of the colourful parade and for those who are curious about cherries why not try your hand at cherry picking.

Or, if 'do it yourself' is not for you, then enjoy the freshly picked cherries available at our orchard stalls.

After all of the action on Saturday, don't event think about hitting the snooze button or you will miss the Big Breakfast on Sunday morning in Anderson Park.

Share laughter and stories with the charismatic bush poets, and witness the talent of the working kelpies.

The 2024 National Cherry Festival is more than an event - it's an experience waiting for you to join the festivities, and be part of something special.

Your presence will be the cherry on top of an already amazing celebration.

See you there!

Pack up the family for a road trip to Young, in the heart of the beautiful Hilltops Region, and head for the National Cherry Festival.