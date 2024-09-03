Murringo’s picturesque Barracks Art Gallery was the setting for the opening of local award winning photographer Maree Myhill’s first solo photography exhibition on Saturday

August 31.

'Kaleidoscope of Colours' is an apt title for the exhibition showcasing Maree’s passion for the myriad beauty of nature.

From haunting silhouetted trees and dew‐laced cobwebs to the exuberant colours of flowers and kingfishers to uniquely captured studies of the moon, Maree’s photos immerse viewers in a “kaleidoscope” of beautiful images.

The appreciative guests ensured many of the photos were quickly sold as they strolled around the perfectly curated gallery and enjoyed the morning tea on offer in the gallery’s sunny back garden.

If you are curious to see how an artist captures the beauty of Nature through a camera lens then this is an exhibition you will thoroughly enjoy.

The gallery is open on the weekends from 10am til 4pm and the 'Kaleidoscope of Colours' exhibition will run until the end of September.

ROZ HALL FARLAM