Donges Supa IGA in Young was among the state's best independent supermarkets to have been recognised at the 2025 NSW and ACT IGA Awards of Excellence last week.

Donges staff and management attended the awards which were held last Friday and hosted by journalist Deborah Knight.

The annual awards provided an opportunity to formally acknowledge and celebrate the incredible achievements of independent retailers across the state.

Donges Supa IGA were named as the winner of the prestigious awards for the NSW and ACT Large Dairy and Freezer Department of the Year Award and Large Meat Department of the Year Award.

"The team at Donges IGA Young always keep their customers at the heart of their decision making every day, and in the dairy and freezer department that’s no exception," A NSW and ACT IGA spokesperson said.

"The range of everyday and gourmet products has seen shoppers gravitate towards the store, complimenting the overall shopping experience and leading to solid and sustained growth across the year in this category.

"Great pride is taken in availability and presentation to keep the community happy in Young. The store has also been serving exceptional quality meat in town for over 50 years!"

A total of 22 awards were presented during the evening, highlighting the amazing milestones and support that these IGA stores provide to their local communities.

The awards were judged on a range of criteria, including customer service, community pride, department excellence, brand values, merchandising and the stores' overall performance.

Donges Supa IGA will now progress to the National Awards of Excellence in July, where they will be up against their state category winners across Australia.