According to the new figures released by the National Shelter, SGS Economics and Planning, Housing All Australians Rental Affordability Rental Affordability Index Young and rental properties in the 2594 postcode are considered 'acceptable'.

The eleventh report of its type was released on Monday morning and copares rents with incomes.

According to the data in the Index the estimated gross annual income for households across the region and the rest of the state is $94,239 with Young given 128 Rental Affordability Index score.

There were no figures available for the rest of the Hilltops region.

Shelter NSW CEO John Engeler said Regional NSW is no longer a rental affordability escape valve has now officially less affordable than Sydney with the average rental household spending more than 30 per cent of its income on rent.

The Index found the rest of NSW's affordability declined two per cent over the past year, reaching an RAI score of 99 which is below the critical threshold where households enter rental stress.

"Regional NSW once provided a reservoir of rental affordability when compared to Sydney," Mr Engeler said.

"Sadly, that's no longer true.

"While the Federal Government has made vital steps towards turning this situation around, through the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) and National Cabinet's Better Deal for Renters, the scale of ambition must not diminish."

Mr Engeler believes the recent momentum needs to be built upon to more quickly address the most pressing social and economic challenge.

"It is stark and sobering when Regional NSW offers less rental affordability than a global financial centre like Sydney," SGS Economics and Planning Principal Ellen Witte said.

"The report found that acceptable to very affordable rents are now largely restricted to rural and remote area with limited access to services.

"Regional centres including Bathurst, Oragne, Tamworth and Dubbo previously considered acceptable, are now moderately unaffordable."

The authors of the report showed specific concern for vunerable groups such as those on JobSeeker, with an individual receiving the payment needing to allocate 71 per cent of their income towards rent, while a single pensioner would need to spend 44 per cent of their income, both well above the affordability threshold.

Recent partner to the Affordibility Index, Housing for All Australians director and founder Robert Pradolin said the rental crisis is directly impacting local economies and communities.

"Whether they are in light manufacturing, mining or horticulture, businesses across regional NSW are struggling to find staff because there's simply nowhere affordable for them to live," he said.

"We need to get away from seeing this purely as a social crisis.

"Housing is absolutely critical economic infrastructure and whether you're in Byron Bay or Bathurst, you need an affordable roof over your head."

According to Mr Pradolin to address the affordable housing issue 44,500 homes need to be built each year for 20 years.

"Governments can't do this on their own and so innovative public-private partnerships will continue to be absolutely vital," he said.