A resident or visitor of Young has started the week as a newly-minted millionaire after they scored $1.6 million in the weekend’s Saturday Lotto draw but first, they need to check their ticket and discover their good fortune.

The South Western Slopes winner held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in the Saturday Lotto draw 4599, drawn Saturday 16 August 2025.

Each division one winning entry scored $1,631,770.49.

According to The Lott If the winner had been part of the Members Club and registered their ticket to a player card or online account, they would have already been alerted to their good fortune.

Instead, officials from The Lott are eagerly waiting for the ticketholder to check their ticket and come forward.

The winning entry was purchased at Donges Supa IGA in Young.

Donges Supa IGA manager Wendy Silk said the team was thrilled to sell their first-ever division one winning ticket.

“We’re all very excited," she said.

"It’s a life-changing amount for the winner.

“We’ve previously sold first prizes in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot and Super Jackpot, and a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket, but this is our first division one winning entry.

“We’ll be celebrating this milestone with Facebook posts, balloons and the prize display.

“Congratulations to the fortunate winner!

"We hope you come forward to claim your life-changing prize soon.”

The Lott spokesperson Khat McIntyre said the mystery millionaire was most likely starting their Monday with no idea they’d pocketed a thrilling $1.6 million in the weekend’s draw.

“Someone is likely walking around completely oblivious to the fact they became an overnight millionaire in the weekend’s Saturday Lotto draw,” she said.

“We’re encouraging anybody who purchased a Saturday Lotto ticket from Donges Supa IGA to check their ticket as soon as possible.

“Can you imagine how exciting it would be to discover you’ve won more than $1.6 million?

"You could be buying a new home, jetting off overseas or helping your nearest and dearest, all before the year ends.

“Make sure you check your tickets, and if you do discover that you are holding the winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.

“This is a great reminder to all players to register their lottery tickets to a player card or online account with The Lott Members Club, so if you were to score a major prize, we can call you right away!”

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4599 on 16 August 2025 were 23, 6, 38, 1, 15 and 18, while the supplementary numbers were 32 and 24.

Across Australia, there was four division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4599 – two in New South Wales, one each in Victoria and Western Australia.