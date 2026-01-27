Catherine Edith Pearsall (1935-2025)

The closing days of the old year brought significant sadness for many people of the district with the passing of greatly loved and admired personality Catherine Edith Pearsall.

Cathy, as she was usually known, died peacefully in Goulburn Base Hospital on December 28, at the age of 90 years.

Her passing marked the end of a remarkable life of caring, service, creativity and adventure during which her influence changed lives in a very positive way.

At her funeral in the chapel of the crematorium at Norwood Park, ACT, on January 2, celebrant Judy Shea told the gathering that the sadness of Cathy’s passing could be offset with gratitude for her long, fruitful life and the memories she left behind. “A woman of intelligence, creativity, energy and a deep love for her family,” Judy said. Cathy’s journey was uniquely her own.

Her son Brad briefly traced his mother’s life, from her birth in 1935 at Wallsend, Newcastle as part of a family headed by a Presbyterian minister father and a deeply conservative and highly artistic mother.

She had two brothers, Ross and Colin, both of whom pre-deceased her.

Due to the father’s profession, the family embarked on an odyssey of journeying over many parts of New South Wales, with an occasional return to a home base at Parramatta.

That experience may have influenced Cathy’s restless nature later in life.

Her first job was that of a colourist in a photographic business, but she found a more suitable calling when, at the age of 16, she began her nursing career at Yass, which culminated in her graduation at Goulburn at the age of 21.

She later added to her qualifications with a course in midwifery at the Royal Hospital for Women.

In 1958 she married Rye Park man Allan Pearsall and the couple set up home at ‘High Rock,’ Rye Park.

In 1963 they adopted their son Craig, and Brad was born in 1965.

Brad said his mother loved to travel and explore the Australian outback in her little Suzuki four-wheel drive.

“We have had some wonderful travels with her in the outback, from captivating everyone at the campsite with her magic knife trick, to having a long neck at the Mungerannie Pub.”

Her passion for the Australian landscape was reflected in her art and her talents in that regard won her many awards in the exhibitions she entered.

His mother was still an active 90 year old when she requested a ‘pool party’ to celebrate her birthday, and marked the occasion by treating herself to a new car.

“What a wonderful life!”

Friend Derrick Mason paid tribute to Cathy’s caring role in the community, which began with her promotion of the Year of the Aged and Disabled in 1981, the flow-on from which saw the establishment of Carinya Court.

She then spent many years conducting the Day Care Centre, where she gave new meaning to the lives of the participants.

A woman of great perception and vision, she saw the need for a retirement hostel in Boorowa, and with the help of an enthusiastic committee, made it a reality.

Cathy then served for many years as supervisor/manager of Burrowa House, which provided full scope for her caring and managerial skills.

Her attitude was that this was not to be an institution, but a ‘home’ for those who chose to retire there.

She saw further development of the complex, with the addition of a bus, purchase of an adjoining seven hectare block, four self-care accommodation units, and two retirement villas.

Cathy’s prodigious talent, understanding and vision are reflected in the positive contribution she made to the Boorowa community.

“It has been a great privilege to have known such a wonderful person.”

Maddi Corkery completed the family tribute by reading her poem dedicated to ‘Our Great Old Nan.’

Judy Shea told the large gathering that although Cathy’s journey in this life had ended, she will live on in memory, in the lives she touched, and in the moments shared.

Funeral arrangements were carried out by Patterson Brothers, of Young.