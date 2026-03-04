Young Tai Chi leader Val Weir has recently hit the 5-year mark leading Young Tai Chi as a volunteer for Murrumbidgee Local Health District. Recently joining Val as a co-leader is Mark Gerrard who completed his training in 2024.

These two amazing volunteers selflessly contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of their communities but also receive personal satisfaction from their role as well.

"I love being a volunteer teaching Tai Chi in the community," Val said.

"As the leader I get great satisfaction seeing people improving in their agility as they become stronger and fitter which then enables them to enjoy themselves more.

"At the same time, l am also becoming fitter and stronger.

"I get as much out of it as my participants get. I love it”.

Barb Manwaring the local Health Promotion Officer in the region has nothing but praise for the Val and Mark.

“They do a fantastic job encouraging older adults to stay active and are a real asset to the communities across Murrumbidgee Local Health District,” Barb said.

“Val has been an amazing asset in the community.

"She has tirelessly promoted Tai Chi at many community events over the years.

"She and her troupe are regularly seen demonstrating Tai Chi at the Art Trails, Harmony Day and the Young Cherry festival rain hail or shine.

“The volunteers are an essential part of the local strategies to improve wellbeing and reduce hospitalisations from physical inactivity, including injuries from falls,”

One in three people aged 65 and over have at least one fall per year, which often leads to ongoing illness.

Fall-related injury is a major cause of poor health and can even result in death for older people.

In addition to injury, falls can result in an ongoing fear of falling, decreased levels of social and physical activity and raised levels of anxiety and depression which in turn may result in loss of independence