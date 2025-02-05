Ability Network has long been a cornerstone of support for individuals with disabilities in the region.

This community-driven, not-for-profit organisation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its 95 and counting clients, ranging from young adults to older individuals managing various developmental, acquired, and degenerative conditions.

With 45 staff, the organisation provides a wide range of services to foster independence, improve life skills, and encourage community engagement.

"We're Cowra's oldest and only dedicated not-for-profit disability support organisation," Shane Kruger, CEO and non-executive director of Ability Network, said.

"Unlike other providers in town that are for-profit, we're a registered charity, entirely focused on meeting the needs of our community."

Ability Network's services are comprehensive and tailored to the needs of their clients.

The organisation runs day programs that focus on practical life skills, such as cooking, banking, and internet use, and creative activities like painting and woodworking.

On their five-acre property, clients participate in gardening and animal husbandry, caring for sheep and chickens as part of their engagement with nature and the broader world.

The organisation also provides one-on-one community engagement services, helping clients with daily tasks such as shopping, banking, and attending medical appointments.

These individualised services ensure that each client's needs are met with care and attention.

In addition to these day-to-day programs, Ability Network also operates short-term accommodation and respite care facilities.

These services are invaluable for clients and their families.

They offer a temporary home environment when caregivers need a break or clients require assistance during travel for medical appointments.

Group activities are another cornerstone of the organisation's offerings.

From trips to the local pool to social events and even outings to football games in Canberra, these activities allow clients to enjoy social and recreational experiences that many take for granted.

A Friday night social club further enhances this sense of community, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy outings to local venues and fostering connections with others in the community.

Despite its successes, Ability Network faces significant challenges.

Staffing is a continual issue, with the organisation needing to support 95 clients spread across a wide geographic area, including towns like Grenfell, Forbes, and Blayney.

"Staffing is always a problem," Shane said.

"We currently provide around 1,100 hours of support weekly, and finding the right people for this type of work is an ongoing challenge."

With most staff working part-time and client needs constantly evolving, the organisation's leadership must continually strive to recruit and retain skilled workers passionate about this line of work.

Ability Network has undertaken an ambitious expansion project to address the community's growing needs.

On their Lyle Street property, they are finalising a purpose-built facility designed to meet the unique requirements of people with disabilities.

The $1 million, 600-square-meter building includes office space, staff training facilities, and a state-of-the-art open-plan day support area.

This new facility will allow the organisation to run more extensive and effective programs, including enhanced cooking and life skills classes.

"This new facility is the result of five years of work, and we're excited to move in this February," Shane said.

"It's designed specifically for people with disabilities, with wide hallways, accessible bathrooms, and a layout that meets our clients' needs."

While the completion of this new facility marks a significant milestone, Ability Network's vision for the future extends far beyond it.

The organisation has identified two major priorities for the coming years: building long-term accommodation and constructing a hydrotherapy pool.

With an aging population, many of the organisation's adult clients are cared for by elderly parents.

The prospect of what happens to these individuals when their parents are no longer able to provide care is a pressing concern.

Ability Network plans to develop group homes or other long-term housing solutions to address this, offering clients and their families peace of mind.

The hydrotherapy pool project is another critical initiative.

Collaborating with other community organisations such as Karinya and Billabong, Ability Network aims to create a facility that serves the therapy needs of its clients and the broader community.

"We have the space to build on our site, and we're eager to work with other community-led organisations to make this a reality," Shane said.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of Ability Network's approach.

The organisation's commitment to working closely with other not-for-profit, community-led groups ensures that resources and expertise are pooled to benefit the region.

For example, once the new Lyle Street facility is operational, the current Brown Street property will be offered to another local organisation for childcare services.

"This house is a community asset," Shane said.

"We're excited to see it continue to serve the community meaningfully."

As Ability Network grows and evolves, its core mission remains steadfast: enhancing individual abilities through choice.

With over 20 programs available, clients can select the activities and services that best suit their needs and aspirations.

The organisation's focus on fostering independence and community engagement is unwavering, from life skills classes to employment opportunities.

"Our focus has always been on the needs of our community," Shane said.

"This is an exciting time for us, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact."

Ability Network's dedication to innovation and collaboration ensures that it will remain a vital resource for individuals with disabilities and their families for years to come.