eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant is calling on parents, carers and young people in regional and rural communities visit eSafety.gov.au and access resources designed to help them handle social media age restrictions, which are now in effect.

Developed collaboratively with Australia’s leading mental health and support organisations, the resources explain what is changing, why it matters and how to support young people through the transition.

“We understand that these changes may have a greater impact on some young people, particularly those living in rural and regional areas,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

“That is why I strongly encourage parents, carers and young people to visit esafety.gov.au, download our resources, which features practical guidance for parents and carers and information for young people such as where to go for help and support.

“Remember, this is not a ban.

"It is a delay - increasing the minimum account age from 13 to 16, so that young people can have a reprieve from the powerful and persuasive design features built to keep them hooked and often enabling harmful content and conduct.”

According to the Commissioner young people from regional and rural communities can still connect and communicate with friends through group messaging services, gaming and video conferencing apps.

“And we have everything from conversation starters to step-by-step guides designed to support parents and carers to reset family digital rules and make this delay a positive opportunity to build digital literacy, critical thinking and emotional resilience in the years and months before they turn 16 and are allowed to have a social media account,” she said.

eSafety partnered with mental health and support organisations including headspace, Kids Helpline, Beyond Blue, Raising Children and ReachOut Australia to develop the range of free resources available at esafety.gov.au.

“These resources are relevant, inclusive and responsive to the needs of families across Australia, including those living in rural and regional communities,” Ms Inman Grant said.

“We are also running extensive live webinars across Australia to answer parents’ questions, throughout December and in the new year.

"These are also available on-demand on our website.

“And, as health services are exempt from the minimum age obligations, some services, like headspace, are also providing safe online communities where young people can connect.“