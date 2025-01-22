William Francis Weedon, Universal Provider at Burrangong House, promised to ‘stock everything you need at Bedrock Prices’ and ‘purchase everything you produce at the Highest Market Prices’.

The Young Historical Museum has a ladies' fan which advertises his business, dating to the early 20th century, and a pocket watch with ‘W.F. Weedon Young’ printed on the clockface.

Weedon was the last to operate this business, which was founded by the four Watson brothers from Ireland in the 1860s.

He was born in Tumut in 1869 to John and Mary Ann Weedon.

His first job was in his father’s general store in Tumut and he married Grace E. MacGillivray in 1893.

Weedon later went to Murrumburrah as a manager for T. & G. Barnes.

In 1905, the couple came to Young because Weedon purchased the business at Burrangong House carried on by G.S. Whiteman in Boorowa Street.

Whiteman’s stock was greatly reduced, so that when Weedon took over it was almost ‘all new goods in Drapery, Dress Goods, Ladies’ Jackets, Blankets, Hosiery, etc’.

He also sold grocery items, ironmongery, crockery, glassware, furniture, ploughshares and agricultural machinery.

Both Weedon and his wife, Grace, worked in the business.

‘In those days Weeden’s half price sales were a by-word and buyers came from all the surrounding towns and queued up waiting for admittance.’

In 1924, he had plans drawn up by Mr C. Glancey of the Sydney firm Soden and Glancey ‘to convert his present store into one of the finest and imposing outside Sydney’, to the cost of 13,000 to 14,000 pounds.

‘The frontage to Burrowa Street is 96 ½ feet and on this there will be four entrances and 16 large windows. The passageways will be of the finest procurable tiles, Wunderlich ceilings will be installed and the lighting scheme will be the most modern obtainable. There will be cantilever verandahs in front. The store will go back another 30 feet and will be two-stories throughout. The residence above the present store will be taken over and absorbed into the store.’

The drapery department was moved across the street and into another building.

These works were completed by 1927 and the former drapery premises were auctioned in 1928.

Weedon sold his business and retired in 1933.

The centre portion of the building was bought by Mr. A. G. Wareham, who transferred his drapery business there.

The western portion was bought by Mr Oliver Gilpin, whose shop in Young would move there, while the eastern grocery portion was acquired by W. S. Millard and Sons, which rented it out.

William Weedon, who had been the town's mayor from 1920 to 1922, passed away in Young in 1945.

His wife, Grace, died in 1953. A part of Weedon's store is still visible today, containing the Reject Shop on Boorowa Street.

Karen Schamberger - Young Historical Society