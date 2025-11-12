On Saturday 15 November there will be a significant event in the life of the town’s Masonic Lodge with the Grand Master of NSW and the ACT Most Worshipful Brother Bernie Khristian Albano conducting a re-enactment ceremony of laying the Foundation Stone of 1875.

He will be attended by a number of Grand Lodge Officers with members of Lodge Young Burrangong No 20 and friends in attendance.

The ceremony is in the grounds of the Lodge at 62 Blackett Avenue commencing at 11.30am precisely.

The ceremony is a public event, friends and the wider community are invited to attend.

Especially we welcome anyone who has an interest in Freemasonry to come along.

The ceremony only lasts for half an hour or so.

The Lodge rooms will be open for visitors early in the morning, people are most welcome to come inside and talk to members about the meeting room and what the Lodge does.

Some of the furniture has name plates dating back to the late 19th century. The Foundation Stone has been re-laid in the front left corner of the Lodge meeting room.

Freemasonry began in Young in May 1859 when Lodge Burrangong St John was formed under the Scottish Constitution.

Meetings were held at “Burrangong Station” and then the Criterion Hotel (a photo displayed in the Criterion Hotel shows the Masonic symbol of the square and compasses on the front of the original building).

In 1875 the Boorowa Street fire burnt the Criterion Hotel when most records and property were lost.

A Masonic Temple was then built in Lynch Street, this lasted until 1887 when the land was resumed for the railway.

Land was then purchased in Zouch Street where a two storey brick building was erected and dedicated in January 1889.

This Foundation Stone came from the original building in Lynch Street.

In December 1958 a second lodge, Lodge Young, was formed and both Lodges continued until 1995 when they combined to form Lodge Young Burrangong No. 20.

In March 2001 the Lodge building in Zouch Street was sold and a new Lodge building was constructed at 62 Blackett Avenue.

Currently the Lodge is thriving having gained a number of new members post Covid.

Freemasonry is one of the oldest and largest fraternal societies.

It provides a code of living in today's society based on moral and ethical standing.

It is an organization of men who strive to live by the fundamental principles of integrity, goodwill and charity.

It is a non-profit organization that is involved in supporting charity and community service.

It is a society that unifies men of high ideals regardless of colour, creed or worldly status.

It requires a belief in a Supreme Being and is non-religious.

It aims to support the community, provide self-development for members through well planned and enjoyable evenings.

The aim of Freemasonry is to join together men of integrity and goodwill from all walks of life in friendship.

It sets high standards of behaviour to be maintained in daily life so providing an example to the community.

Freemasons are ordinary men of the community, 18 years and over, of all religious backgrounds who share a concern for human values, moral standards, respect for laws of society and the rights of individuals.

There are approximately five million Freemasons worldwide and 70,000 in Australia and New Zealand.

Masonic Balls were held between 1878 and 1921, they were big affairs.

Over the years Freemasons in Young have made donations to Boy Scouts, Girl Guides, Cadets, the Ambulance Service, CanAssist and the hospital.

Substantial scholarships were made available to the Young High School and Hennessy Catholic College for several years and funds were given to help students at the Young Regional School of Music.

From the 1970s to the 1990s there was a Masonic Debutante Ball held every year.

In 1972 there were 30 debs.

Through the Masonic Youth Welfare Fund several local students were financially helped in their studies to university.

Prior to IGA rebuilding there was a collaborative effort with the antique engine clubs in Young to cut firewood which was then raffled to provide funds for the Young Hospital Auxiliary, the engine club and the Lodge.

The Young Freemasons welcome new members, further details about or joining Freemasonry may be obtained from the secretary Rob Nash on 0407 400 861.