As a local councillor, I’m always looking for ways to strengthen our business community and create opportunities for economic growth.

So, I’m excited to invite you to become part of the Young Business Network – a new initiative designed to connect, support and empower local enterprise.

Starting and running a business can be challenging.

From managing day-to-day operations to forward planning, every business faces challenges.

The Young Business Network can provide a supportive space where local business owners and professionals can engage through networking events, workshops, and collaborative projects, building a strong sense of community and opportunity.

The collective voice of a business chamber carries real influence.

By coming together through the Young Business Network, we can better advocate for the policies and infrastructure that strengthen local commerce and create a more vibrant economy.

The Young Business Network isn’t just about individual success – it’s about building a thriving business ecosystem that benefits everyone.

COME ALONG – WE’D LOVE TO SEE YOU This is an exciting opportunity to be part of something new and help shape the future of business in our area.

Whether you’re interested in joining the committee or simply want to connect and learn more, your ideas and input will be valued.

Meeting details – Wilders Bakery, Tuesday 25th November 7.30-8.30am BUSINESSES, GET READY!

The countdown is on for the 75th Young Cherry Festival & Multicultural Cherry Fiesta!

Let’s come together to celebrate what makes Young so special – Dressup your shopfronts, splash on the colour, and let your cherry creativity run wild!

SAVE THE DATE: Friday 21st November is ‘Paint the Hilltops Purple’ – Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Day.

This day is an opportunity to raise awareness, foster understanding, and stand together against family violence.

We encourage the community to wear purple, and decorate your business on the day - #paintthehilltopspurple2025.