Two local organisations have finished the winner and finalist in the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network 2025 Primary Healthcare awards.

Dance4Wellbeing and H.E.R - Harden's Excercise Revolution were both up for the 2025 Promoting Healthy Living award at the event held in Wagga on October 31.

Dance4Wellbeing took out the award with an honourable mention to H.E.R.

Dance4Wellbeing was a new program that began in August 2024 in Young, Harden, Cootamundra and Temora.

The program was created for older adults in the community, aged care and online settings and is all about moving more, feeling better and ageing well.

Through gentle movement and the power of music, participants build strength, balance and confidence, all while connecting with others and having fun.

The program holds themed session and has evidence-based falls prevention at its core with the program supporting physical, cognitive and emotional wellbeing.

Harden's Excercise Revolution has brought movement and connection to people over the age of 60 in Harden, Murrumburrah and nearby communities.

H.E.R built on the success of the local aqua and dance classes and offers four weekly sessions to build strength, balance and confidence in everyday movement.

Each class promotes healthy habits through peer support, practical tips and plenty of laughs for participants.

With evidence based excercises designed to manage chronic conditions and support ageing well, the program is as much about friendship as it is about fitness.

MPHN Chair Associate Professor Alam Yoosuff said the awards showcased the depth of commitment and contributions across the region.

“The judging panels were unanimous; the quality of applications this year was exceptional,” Associate Professor Yoosuff said.

“Every submission reflected deep commitment to community, and it was clear that across the region, people are going above and beyond to deliver better health outcomes to our people.”