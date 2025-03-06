Lions across Australia are going on safari this March, but instead of spotting wildlife, they’ll be shining a spotlight on the incredible work volunteers are having in the community.

Lions on Safari Month is a celebration of community service, showcasing the vast and diverse ways Lions make a difference every day—from protecting the environment and providing disaster relief to funding medical research and championing a range of humanitarian causes.

The Lions Club of Young Inc. is working, at Bunnings, Farmers Market, Young Harness Racing and Lions Community Market BBQ during March to highlight the impact of Lions in the Young community.

Local Lions Club President David Tame said he is excited to celebrate Lions on Safari Month with the local Young community.

"Lions Club of Young is enthusiastic to be hosting these functions this month in celebration of Lions on Safari Month," Lion David said.

"Lions has been operating in Young since 1959, having made a big difference to many lives over this time.

"It’s been a big year for us at Lions, activities range from BBQ’s, Lions Children’s Eye Screening, Quilt Show, Childhood Cancer afternoon tea, Youth of the Year Public Speaking, Junior Public Speaking, Lions Lookout refurbishment, Peace Poster, Diabetes awareness and research, Link with A Lion project, Christmas Cakes, Mints and Mini Lotto.

"This would not have been possible without the incredible hard work and dedication from Lions volunteers and support from the local community.

"We thank everyone for their support and encourage residents to come along to our events."

Since the first club was formed in Australia over 75 years ago Lions has grown dramatically in size and impact with over 1300 clubs and 25,000 members now giving back through an array of community-based programs and initiatives.

Some Lions are on a mission to cure childhood cancer and diabetes, others are committed to assisting those impacted by drought and floods and many are simply working together to help people in need in their local community. One thing all Lions have in common is together they are making an incredible difference.

“It’s been over a few years for our members, from responding to some of the worst flooding in our country’s history to helping communities rebuild after devastating bushfires," Lions Australia CEO Rob Oerlemans said.

"Our volunteers are still on the ground making a difference, and we will continue to be there for as long as it takes.

“Lions on Safari Month is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the incredible difference our volunteers make every day in their communities and give people an opportunity to learn more about our organisation.

"This March, we encourage anyone looking to give back to join us on safari and see how they can be part of something bigger.”

Over $50 million is donated to Lions Australia each year with all funds going directly to important causes and people in need.

Over $5 million is invested in youth programs each year, over $20 million is invested in medical research, $5 million in drug awareness, $20 million in hearing services and over 3000 environmental projects are carried out by Lions Australia every year.

For more information on Lions and how to get involved visit www.lionsclubs.org.au